Plight of kashmiris needs to bring in limelight: Uzma Gul

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Chairperson Jammu & Kashmir Solidarity Movement and Pak-Kashmir Women Alliance, Uzma Gul Tuesday said it was imperative to stand against the Muslim genocide and brutal oppression of Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP , Uzma Gul said that Kashmiris have sacrificed unaccountable lives that ignited this indigenous freedom movement.

"Freedom is not free", she said adding, "We should not let our sacrifices go in vain".

To a question about internationalizing the Kashmir issue, she said, "it is important to wake up the conscience of civilized world from the slumber for which it was necessary to wage massive protests and counter India narrative within the country as well as at all international fora".

The protests through peaceful rallies and participation in different seminars on global or regional peace were an effective tool to get the attention of the world to this burning issue of freedom of Kashmir, she added.

She stated that human rights violations report was submitted with the Commonwealth on July 14 this year but unfortunately the name of India as a terrorist state was removed from the report.

Gul was of the view that Indian Government was instigating the Hindutva to terrorize Muslims in India to force them to leave their homeland.

"Modi is the butcher of Gujarat and wanted to tear India apart by creating Hindu-Muslim riots", she added.

Criticizing the opposition, she said that all the parties have come together for their personal interests and to defend looted public money added that they should come together for the independence of Kashmir.

Condemning the blasphemous cartoons in France, Uzma Gul called upon the Muslim Umma to boycott French products.

She was of the view that the blasphemy of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was part of Islamophobia.

Uzma Gul said India should immediately stop grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India has a fascist government that was trying to convert the Muslim majority into minority in the occupied valley.

She was affirmed that the struggle of Kashmiris will continue till the end of this dark night.

\778