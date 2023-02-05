UrduPoint.com

Plight Of Kashmiris Worsen Since India's Revocation Of Article 370: Dr Mahathir

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Plight of Kashmiris worsen since India's revocation of article 370: Dr Mahathir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr. Mahathir Bin Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia and a renowned global statesman Sunday said the Kashmir Solidarity Day reminded the world that the plight of people of Kashmir had worsened since India's unilateral revocation of article 370 and 35A of its constitution in August 2019.

In a statement on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said while India continued to insist that revocation was its right, its follow up actions and the impact of the decision was definitely wrong and against all basic principles of relations between nations.

When the rest of the world imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of Covid-19, India imposed lockdown on Jammu and Kashmir to contain protests and opposition to its emergency law and revocation of the autonomous status of the territory, he added.

Mahathir said, "if lockdowns in other parts of the world, were then intended to save human lives and further sufferings, the lockdown on Jammu and Kashmir resulted in the exact opposite and worst."The world came to know horrific stories of Indian forces carrying out mass extra judicial killings, torture, and these stories continued to emerge despite repeated protests and concerns expressed by international bodies, he concluded.

