Plight Of Kids In IIOJK: 'Kashmiri Children Day' To Be Observed In AJK On January 4
Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Under the spirit to invite attention of the external world towards the plight of the suffering kids in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, AJK is all set to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' across Azad Jammu Kashmir state on Saturday, January 4.
APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur, quoting authoritative AJK sources, that AJK children rally in all AJK cities and towns to draw the attention of the world towards the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiri children at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir, which will be the hallmark of the day, and also mark solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.
The Kashmir Children Day is being observed on the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq to apprise the external world of the plight of children in IIOJK, where the innocent children were being subjected to inhuman behavior by their elders in the bleeding valley of IIOJK.
A formal official circular has been issued on Thursday by the Department of Services and General Administration of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government in this direction.
The AJK Prime Minister Haq has, meanwhile, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri children, said that during the years of turmoil, hundreds of children have fallen to the bullets of Indian occupation forces, whereas tens of thousands of children have been rendered orphaned.
"Similarly, hundreds of children have been blinded due to blatant use of pellet guns and live ammunition by the Indian forces," the PM said, adding that a number of children have been injured or disabled due to use of excessive force by the Indian army during military operations.
The AJK PM said that the purpose of observing this day was to draw the attention of the international community to India’s brutality and aggression.
The AJK State Forest Department, on the eve of the scheduled Kashmiri Children Day, has been directed to dedicate this new year’s tree plantation drive to the Kashmiri children.
