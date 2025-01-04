Open Menu

Plight Of Kids In IIOJK: 'Kashmiri Children Day' To Be Observed In AJK On January 4

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Plight of Kids in IIOJK: 'Kashmiri Children Day' to be observed in AJK on January 4

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Under the spirit to invite attention of the external world towards the plight of the suffering kids in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, AJK is all set to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' across Azad Jammu Kashmir state on Saturday, January 4. 

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur, quoting authoritative AJK sources, that AJK children rally in all AJK cities and towns to draw the attention of the world towards the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiri children at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir, which will be the hallmark of the day, and also mark solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches. 

 The Kashmir Children Day is being observed on the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq to apprise the external world of the plight of children in IIOJK, where the innocent children were being subjected to inhuman behavior by their elders in the bleeding valley of IIOJK.

 

A formal official circular has been issued on Thursday by the Department of Services and General Administration of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government in this direction.

The AJK Prime Minister Haq has, meanwhile, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri children, said that during the years of turmoil, hundreds of children have fallen to the bullets of Indian occupation forces, whereas tens of thousands of children have been rendered orphaned. 

"Similarly, hundreds of children have been blinded due to blatant use of pellet guns and live ammunition by the Indian forces," the PM said, adding that a number of children have been injured or disabled due to use of excessive force by the Indian army during military operations. 

The AJK PM said that the purpose of observing this day was to draw the attention of the international community to India’s brutality and aggression.

The AJK State Forest Department, on the eve of the scheduled Kashmiri Children Day, has been directed to dedicate this new year’s tree plantation drive to the Kashmiri children.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister World Army Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir January All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

19 minutes ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

21 minutes ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

26 minutes ago
 Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

40 minutes ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

41 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

57 minutes ago
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

41 minutes ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

41 minutes ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

41 minutes ago
 Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

41 minutes ago
 Operation to continue till complete eradication of ..

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan