Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Khana Farhang Iran in Peshawar on Tuesday organized conference, entitled "Reviewing the violation of the rights of women and children in Gaza from different dimensions" in connection with the International Day against Violence against Women.

Director General of Khana Farhang Dr Hussain Chakqmi, in his speech, said, "We should be grateful to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) that he spoke about the rights of women and advocated giving them their due rights."

He said the rights of women and children were being violated in Gaza in the current war and according to international organizations many women were no longer able to conceive, many had abortions and so on.

He said that there were several other aspects of violence on which the Western media and the world were silent spectators.

Provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party Samar Bilour expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza.

She said that she participated in the conference as a mother, and to raise the voice of the oppressed mothers of Gaza at international level.

She said the international media had presented the Palestinian youth as a fighters or militants while the ongoing brutality being committed by Israel was not being highlighted.

She further said Palestinians were resisting only for their just right to protect their land from any oppression and illegal occupation.

"We stand with and support the oppressed mothers of Gaza," she asserted.

Other speakers of the conference included Provincial Ombudsman Rukhshinda Naz, Rubina Moeen, Supervisor of Minhaj-ul-Qur'an Women's League Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nazma Bilqis of Jamaat-e-Islami Women's Circle Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naseem Naqvi, Samina Qadir and other dignitaries.

They shed light on oppression and violence against women in Gaza, ongoing genocide in Palestine, various aspects of violation of women and children's rights and the Palestine issue.