PLKI providing services to needy, Lahore High Court told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Punjab government on Thursday informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was providing treatment to the poor and needy for kidney and liver diseases despite ongoing construction of the building and installation of the equipment.

The Punjab Health Department apprised LHC's Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, whom heard hearing a petition seeking directions for making the PKLI functional, some 490,003 patients had received treatment at the institute since its inception in 2018.

It said the services of the institute were being expanded and scope of patient care and new facilities were being introduced. Despite incomplete building, best treatment facilities were being provided while three successful liver transplants were also conducted in 2019.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the case till November 15 and sought arguments from the parties.

The Judicial Activism Panel had filed the plea for making the institute functional.