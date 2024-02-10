PLM-N Mian Shahid Hussain wins PP- 37

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League PML(N) candidate Mian Shahid Hussain Khan won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-37 Hafizabad- I by securing 59,853 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP. his runner-up was an Independent candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Asad Ullah 41,800 votes. Voters' turn-out remained at 60.87 per cent.