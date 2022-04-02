UrduPoint.com

PLM-Q Will Surprise In Election Of CM Punjab: Mustafa Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

PLM-Q will surprise in election of CM Punjab: Mustafa Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) Central Deputy Secretary Information and Spokesperson Ghulam Mustafa Malik has said that the PML-Q will give the surprise in the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

Talking to reporters on Friday, he said that a vibrant and experienced leadership is essential for the development and prosperity of Punjab.

A large number of government and opposition lawmakers personally like Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and feel comfortable working with him, Mustafa Malik said, adding that all angry members, including the Cheena group, PTI dissidents, and some deviant PML-N members have assured to vote.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, he said, wants to take everyone along with him. Pakistan Muslim League leadership wants to end instability in the country, restore the economy, so that the common man to get rid of inflation and unemployment.

