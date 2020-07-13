Plot owners of Jalozai Housing scheme to get possession by December: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Monday said the allottees of plots in Jalozai housing scheme would get possession in December as most of the development work has been completed in the society.

Presiding over a meeting here to review provision of electricity to the society, he said due to corona pandemic the handing over of possession was delayed however it would now be given in December.

He said Jalozai housing scheme would be the second largest housing project of the provincial government with an area of 10,000 kanal of land.

The minister directed PESCO chief Jabbar Khan to ensure electricity supply within a month so that power supply could be provided to allottees at the time of possession.

On the occasion, the PESCO chief said all the requirements for provision of electricity to the society would be completed within a month and until completion of the grid station temporary power supply would be provided.

The meeting was informed that in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the society Xen Office, SDO office and complaint office have been set up within the premises of society for which the society would allocate land.

The minister also took up the low voltage issue in his constituency with the PESCO chief who assured to get the transformers upgraded.