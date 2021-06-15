UrduPoint.com
Plot Owners To Have Specific Numbers Of Plants To Increase Greenery Of Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :In order to enhance the greenery and beauty of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) management has passed the law which will require every plot owner irrespective of size and usage to have specific types and numbers of pants.

The law will be implemented on existing houses as well, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The object to increase tree cover in Islamabad. This will apply to govt buildings and schools as well as colleges.

Provision of free saplings to schools will build a sense of responsibility among students and also add to tree cover.

The CDA has been actively pursuing plans and activities to make Islamabad more beautiful and green. In this regard various areas have utilized for Myawaki forests.over seven hundred thousand plants will be planted in summer time.

More Stories From Pakistan

