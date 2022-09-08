Plot sealed, illegal construction demolished

The Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement squad sealed a plot over illegal constructions and demolished constructions, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement squad sealed a plot over illegal constructions and demolished constructions, here on Thursday.

FDA sources said that the squad sealed plot No 12-X-SSR in the Madina Town area.

The team forwarded challan against 18 people to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate over setting up encroachments in Gulistan Colony and other areas.

The squad also removed encroachment on two plots owned by the state in Ahmed Nagar.