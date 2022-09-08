UrduPoint.com

Plot Sealed, Illegal Construction Demolished

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Plot sealed, illegal construction demolished

The Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement squad sealed a plot over illegal constructions and demolished constructions, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority's enforcement squad sealed a plot over illegal constructions and demolished constructions, here on Thursday.

FDA sources said that the squad sealed plot No 12-X-SSR in the Madina Town area.

The team forwarded challan against 18 people to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate over setting up encroachments in Gulistan Colony and other areas.

The squad also removed encroachment on two plots owned by the state in Ahmed Nagar.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Gulistan Court

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, ..

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Urs

1 minute ago
 Fumigation campaign launched in district East

Fumigation campaign launched in district East

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan couldn't satisfy Islamabad High Court i ..

Imran Khan couldn't satisfy Islamabad High Court in contempt case: AGP

1 minute ago
 Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 ml ..

Punjab spends Rs 36.55 bln on treatment of 2.85 mln citizens thru Sehat Sahulat ..

1 minute ago
 US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Deterrence Talk ..

US, South Korea to Hold High-Level Deterrence Talks on September 16 - State Dept ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh agriculture dept to start anti-mosquito fumi ..

Sindh agriculture dept to start anti-mosquito fumigation in flood hit areas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.