UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plots Allotment Case: Court Again Issues Arrest Warrants For Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:37 PM

Plots allotment case: Court again issues arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif

An accountability court on Thursday again issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in illegal plots allotment case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday again issued arrest warrants for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in illegal plots allotment case.

Accountability Court Judge Asad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, Jang/Geo group Editor-in-Chief, was not produced due to COVID-19 protocol.

The police officials apprised the court that they visited Nawaz Sharif residence in Model Town for implementation of his arrest warrants but he was not there, while admitting that they did not visit the residence of Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra.

At this, the court summoned senior police officer concerned in personal capacity on the next date of hearing.

The court again issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif and ordered police for its implementation while adjourning further hearing till September 3.

The NAB had filed a reference against Mir Shakil and others. Besides Mir Shakil, former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Humayun Faiz, former Director Land Development Mian Bashir Ahmed had been named as the accused in Rs 143.5 million reference.

The NAB had alleged that Mir Shakil obtained illegal exemption of 54 plots of one-kanal each in Johar Town Lahore, with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, the then chief minister of Punjab, in violation of the exemption policy in 1986.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Punjab Mian Bashir Ahmed Visit Asad Ali September Million Court

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

HESCO Chief vows to ensure uninterrupted power sup ..

3 minutes ago

5-day national Polio-eradication drive in progress ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiri literature has resistance color; says PAL ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.