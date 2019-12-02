UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PLRA, Banks Agreement Progressive Step Of Punjab Govt: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 10:25 PM

PLRA, banks agreement progressive step of Punjab govt: Minister

Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Monday said that making an agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and banks was a welcome step of Punjab government for providing loans to small farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Monday said that making an agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and banks was a welcome step of Punjab government for providing loans to small farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to five members of farmers association in his office, here.

The minister said that on account of this agreement, small farmers and agriculturists would be facilitated in getting loans from banks, adding that PLRA was a secure institution in setting the record straight of more than 50 million ownership records and providing services to more than 400,000 people on annual basis.

Malik Anwar further said that economic progress was linked with progress and prosperity of small farmers as well as flourishing of small and medium scale business because small and medium scale businesses were providing maximum employments.

With the introduction of latest Land Record Information Management System, farmers would also be benefitted, he added.

Eradication of corruption along with land mafia and conventional corrupt system would be ended forever, he concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives condolences on death of Saqr bi ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

28 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

28 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

43 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princ ..

43 minutes ago

HRW Regrets China's Decision to Sanction NGO Over ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.