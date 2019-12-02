PLRA, banks agreement progressive step of Punjab govt: Minister

Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Monday said that making an agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and banks was a welcome step of Punjab government for providing loans to small farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar on Monday said that making an agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and banks was a welcome step of Punjab government for providing loans to small farmers.

He expressed these views while talking to five members of farmers association in his office, here.

The minister said that on account of this agreement, small farmers and agriculturists would be facilitated in getting loans from banks, adding that PLRA was a secure institution in setting the record straight of more than 50 million ownership records and providing services to more than 400,000 people on annual basis.

Malik Anwar further said that economic progress was linked with progress and prosperity of small farmers as well as flourishing of small and medium scale business because small and medium scale businesses were providing maximum employments.

With the introduction of latest Land Record Information Management System, farmers would also be benefitted, he added.

Eradication of corruption along with land mafia and conventional corrupt system would be ended forever, he concluded.