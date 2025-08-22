Open Menu

PLRA Chairman Announces Revolutionary Facilities For Overseas Pakistanis

August 22, 2025

PLRA chairman announces revolutionary facilities for overseas Pakistanis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, during his address at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PLRA has taken revolutionary steps to permanently solve the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis in buying and selling property.

Chairman PLRA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani said that now overseas Pakistanis will be able to buy and sell properties through the Pakistani embassies in their respective countries. This facility has been started from the Pakistani embassy in London, which will soon be extended to other countries where a large number of Pakistanis live.

He added that this initiative will save overseas Pakistanis from the hassle of coming to Pakistan, taking long vacations and going through the rounds of patwaris. Earlier, most people were forced to give Power of Attorney, which was misused and they lost their savings.

Chaudhry Tariq Subhani further said that PLRA has introduced an international standard system, in which an ownership audit trail of each person will be kept.

In this process, a "green certificate" will be issued after verification of the citizen and verification of the land through NADRA. Through this green certificate, the buyer will be able to get satisfaction that the property is legally protected and there will be no problems like possession or identification.

He said that properties with which NADRA identity records are not linked are also being brought into the system and after official verification, green certificates will also be issued to these properties. This step is making the process of buying and selling properties transparent, safe and easy.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq, in his address congratulated Chaudhry Tariq Subhani on becoming the Chairman of PLRA and said that under his leadership, the problems faced in buying and selling property will be eliminated.

President SCCI expressed the hope that now the common man will also be able to buy and sell property without fear and will not be a victim of any kind of fraud.

Additional Director General Farooq Akmal said that the government will provide satisfaction through the green certificate. There will be a geo-tag barcode on the certificate. This will increase the value of the land

The meeting was attended by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Additional Director (ADC) General Farooq Akmal, relevant authorities and members of the Chamber of Commerce in large numbers.

