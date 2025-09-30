Open Menu

PLRA Chairman Visits E-Khidmat Markaz Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PLRA chairman visits e-Khidmat Markaz Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Chairman Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Tariq Subhani visited e-Khidmat Markaz Sialkot.

Chairman PLRA Chaudhry Tariq Subhani welcomed this effective system of providing civic amenities and appreciated the visionary leadership of Chairman Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) Faisal Yousaf, who has provided a modern and functional platform for public service.

Chairman PLRA met the citizens present at the center, listened to their feedback and expressed satisfaction with the professional attitude, good morals and excellent services of the staff.

He said that “e-Khidmat Centers are a shining example of transparency, efficiency and public service, which are a practical manifestation of the people-friendly policies of the Punjab government.”

Chaudhry Tariq Subhani stressed the need to expand this model across the province so that public confidence is further strengthened and the provision of facilities is further improved.

At the end of the visit, Tariq Subhani paid tribute to Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf and his team for the facilities provided at the Sialkot e-Khidmat Center, wished the team well and urged them to continue working with the spirit of public service.

