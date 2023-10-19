PLRA collects record Rs 15 b in first quarter of FY 2032-24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has made about Rs 15 billion record collection during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-2024.

PLRA provided property mutation and other services to near about nine lac people.

The provincial government has received about Rs 4 billion against providing services while PLRA recorded revenue of around Rs 800 million in connection with service chargers.

Apart from this, PLRA has collected around Rs 1.2 billion in line with Local Government Tax (Tex on Immoveable Property) and Rs 9 billion for Federal board of Revenue (FBR) under its reform initiatives.

The registry process has been made easier further through E-registration and other steps under reforms initiatives launched by PLRA.

In addition, progress was being made on the computerization of urban land record and ISO certification to ensure better and quality land record services to the citizens.

Director General Punjab Land Records Authority Saira Umar said that the acquisition of land record services was being made possible automatically and added that use of modern technology and latest software was being ensured to develop the land administration system on modern lines and to equip the quality of services with international standards.