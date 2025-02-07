PLRA DG Briefs Multan Commissioner On New System For Dividing Joint Landholdings
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Director General (DG) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Tariq Subhani met Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan and briefed him on a new system for dividing joint landholdings.
He announced that the Punjab government has abolished fees on Wanda (land partition) to ease the process for the public. Calling it a historic reform, he emphasized that the merit-based and transparent division of joint family land would prevent disputes and ensure fairness.
To streamline property distribution, the government launched the 'Wanda Karao, Sukh Pao' initiative, enabling legal heirs to obtain ownership records and land maps effortlessly.
A dedicated wing has also been established to manage the process.
Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan highlighted that, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s directives, the initiative will reduce conflicts, curb litigation, and promote fairness through a computerised land division system. Previously, the lack of a structured mechanism fuelled family disputes and prolonged legal battles.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Revenue Arshad Gopang, and Assistant Commissioners of City Sadar Shujabad, and Jalalpur Pirwala, with revenue officers joining via video link.
