PLRA DG terms proposed land record services for expats grand step

Published March 09, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General (DG) Saira Omer has said the collaborative proposal to offer land record services to overseas Pakistanis marks a groundbreaking step in the era of information technology, aimed at streamlining land-related transactions.

Addressing a meeting, she said the initiative encompasses three key services – Fard, e-registration, and mutation. Additionally, the online platform seeks to eliminate intermediaries in transactions like sales and purchases, thereby reducing the risks associated with fraud and litigation.

To advance the initiative, the PLRA plans to submit a fresh request to the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), outlining the anticipated benefits. The step will precede formulation of a service-level agreement between the two entities.

Addressing concerns, the PLRA DG highlighted that e-registration services were already available throughout Punjab. All services will be accessible to overseas Pakistanis, eliminating the necessity for travel to Pakistan for property registration and mutation.

