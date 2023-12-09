PLRA generates Rs 25b revenue from July to Nov 2023

The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) generated a revenue amount of approximately Rs 25 billion during the fiscal year 2023-2024, from July to November

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) generated a revenue amount of approximately Rs 25 billion during the fiscal year 2023-2024, from July to November.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that services including 'Fard' and 'Mutation' were extended to around 1.6 million individuals, generating approximately Rs 6 billion for the provincial government and 1.5 billion as service charges for the PLRA.

Additionally, around Rs 2 billion were collected for local government tax (TTIP), and about Rs 15 billion for the Federal Government (FBR) as part of PLRA's reform measures.

In the current financial year, services related to land records reached approximately 1.

6 lakh people, with 450,000 customers benefiting from mutation services and 11.5 lakhs receiving 'Fard', resulting in earning of Rs600 million and Rs 700 million, respectively.

The PLRA implemented various reform measures, including e-registration for easier registry processes and ongoing efforts in computerizing urban land records, aiming for ISO certification to enhance the quality of land record services. Director General Saira Umar highlights the adoption of modern technology and advanced software, automating land record services in PLRA for easy and secure access to records.