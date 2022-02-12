UrduPoint.com

'PLRA Introduced New Reforms In Land Record Services'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) introduced new reforms in land record services for the convenience of masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) introduced new reforms in land record services for the convenience of masses.

This was stated by Deputy Director Administration Punjab Land Authority Ali Raza Buttar while talking to the media here on Saturday.

He said that universal access to computerized record had been provided to all the land record centers of Punjab, while all centers had been given the power to register the issue and release of land transfer of a person belonging to any district or tehsil of Punjab.

Ali Raza Buttar said that due to universal access to the land record data, landowners living far away from their area would not be required to visit the center of the respective tehsil, but it had been made possible for landowners to obtain land record services from any tehsil or centre in Punjab.

He said that further reforms were underway in the Land Record Authority of Punjabso that people would not have to face any problem in matters other than inherentland transfer.

More Stories From Pakistan

