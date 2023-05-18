PLRA launches facility of e-registration of lands in Fsd division

The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has launched the facility of e-registration of lands in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has launched the facility of e-registration of lands in Faisalabad division.

In the regard, a training session for assistant commissioners, revenue officers as well as staff was held at municipal corporation hall here on Thursday.

Opening the training session, Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed said that Punjab government has provided e-registration facility to people at their door steps. A web portal has been launched for e-registration which will eliminate fabrication and fake deeds.

Now the consumers will get challan from e-stamp web portals and they would be able to write deeds by sitting at their homes after depositing their due fee in the Bank of Punjab. The deed will be transferred to sub-registrar through digital process. After that, buyers and sellers will present before the sub-registrar for biometric verification and registering their statements. After approval, they will get a copy of their registry.

She said that the registration system is very vital in service delivery and it has been modernized through digitalization.