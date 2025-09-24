PLRA Rolls Out Land Record, Property Transfer Services For Expatriates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 11:38 PM
The Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) has rolled out land record and property transfer services for Pakistanis living abroad
A PLRA spokesperson said that expatriates can now obtain Fard for record and transaction purposes, copies of approved mutations, and access e-registry facilities for buyers and sellers.
The services were formally launched in London as a first step, with plans to expand to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Spain, the United States, and Italy.
PLRA Director General Ikram-ul-Haq said the system will ease property transfers by eliminating the need for a Power of Attorney. After fee payment, he explained, the sub-registrar will send the e-registry task to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for verification and biometric authentication through NADRA. The task will then return to the sub-registrar for completion.
He added that the initiative will save overseas Pakistanis from unnecessary travel and help prevent fraudulent practices.
