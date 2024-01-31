PLRA Starts Computerized Services For 117 More Villages
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has started computerized services for 117 more villages in different districts of the Punjab province
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has started computerized services for 117 more villages in different districts of the Punjab province.
A spokesperson for the Authority said here Wednesday that computerized services including transfer of lands, issuance of computerized ‘Fard’ has been started at land record centers in 66 villages in district Pakpattan, 2 in Taunsa Sharif, 1 in Khushab, 1 in Rahim Yar Khan, 12 in Sahiwal, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Lahore and 33 villages in Layyah.
He said that this step would help ease the problems of the people in addition to security of property records of the people.
Director General PLRA Saira Umar said that PLRA is ensuring the use of modern technology and software to build the land administration system on modern lines and align the services with international standards.
