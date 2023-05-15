UrduPoint.com

PLRA Starts E-registration Of Land In Sargodha Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) started e-registration of land in the division like other divisions of the province

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) started e-registration of land in the division like other divisions of the province.

According to the focal person and Incharge Land Record Center Sargodha Khurram Shahzad, the training of registry through e-registration was imparted to all revenue officials and staff here at Arts Council Complex.

Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti while inaugurating the e-registration on Monday, said that the initiative was aimed at aligning land records with international standards and enhancing the transparency and efficiency of the land registration process.

"A web portal has been created for E-registration which would help eliminate middlemen and fraud", the commissioner added.

Additional Director Operations Muhammad Shafique Chaudhary briefed that ''Through e-registration, consumers/users will be able to get challan automatically from the e-stamp web portal at home. Similarly, payment of fixed fee in Bank of Punjab, facility of self-writing of affidavit at home, witnesses, statements before sub-registrar and after biometric verification, obtaining copy of registry will be possible in minimum time. Furthermore, e-registration enables protection of customer records, effective monitoring of staff and elimination of fraud in registry matters''.

