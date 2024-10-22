Open Menu

PLRA To Launch Online Pilot Project In Four Countries

Published October 22, 2024

PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, attended a meeting via video link with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary for Overseas Affairs Raja Tanveer Azam, DG Foreign Office Dr. Fauzia, DG PLRA Punjab Usman, and other officials.

During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed announced that the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) is offering overseas Pakistanis online services for property ownership documents, Khasra Girdawari, and property transfer registration.

Under a pilot project, the online registry service will be available in four countries with large overseas Pakistani populations: Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, he added.

He further stated that the PLRA has dispatched all necessary digital gadgets to these countries, enabling overseas Pakistanis to visit their respective embassies to register and transfer property. This entire process will be completed within minutes.

