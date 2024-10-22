PLRA To Launch Online Pilot Project In Four Countries
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, attended a meeting via video link with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.
The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary for Overseas Affairs Raja Tanveer Azam, DG Foreign Office Dr. Fauzia, DG PLRA Punjab Usman, and other officials.
During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed announced that the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) is offering overseas Pakistanis online services for property ownership documents, Khasra Girdawari, and property transfer registration.
Under a pilot project, the online registry service will be available in four countries with large overseas Pakistani populations: Saudi Arabia, the UK, the USA, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, he added.
He further stated that the PLRA has dispatched all necessary digital gadgets to these countries, enabling overseas Pakistanis to visit their respective embassies to register and transfer property. This entire process will be completed within minutes.
Recent Stories
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA speaker constitutes 12-member Special Committee to nominate next CJP2 minutes ago
-
Arts Council to host study session on poetry book on Oct 2422 minutes ago
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting3 hours ago
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable4 hours ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person4 hours ago
-
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding4 hours ago
-
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered4 hours ago
-
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report from Adiala Jail4 hours ago
-
CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad4 hours ago
-
Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali4 hours ago
-
PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up4 hours ago
-
ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold4 hours ago