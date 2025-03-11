PLRA’s KPI Dashboard undergoing improvement to evaluate officials’ performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has completed an important phase of development of its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) Dashboard by Dec 2024 with technical assistance from Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) but it was still undergoing technical modifications for more accuracy in assessing the performance of officials.

According to Director General PLRA Ikramul Haq, modern technology was being employed to bring state-of-the-art modernity and transparency to the PLRA’s KPI Dashboard, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

One important phase of developing KPI Dashboard was completed from Oct to Dec last year to evaluate the monthly performance of officials in service delivery, revenue generation, however, it still needed more reforms and being improved further technically to deem the evaluation reports generated by this system as final, the release said.