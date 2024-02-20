Plugging loopholes of smuggling is herculean task: Dr Sajjad Arshad

Plugging loopholes of smuggling and ensuring availability of dollar at a stable rate was herculean task but at the same time provision of energy at regionally competitive rates was more imperative to catalyze the economy, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Plugging loopholes of smuggling and ensuring availability of Dollar at a stable rate was herculean task but at the same time provision of energy at regionally competitive rates was more imperative to catalyze the economy, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing to the delegation of the 49th Mandatory Training Course at the Staff Training Institute Establishment and Administration Department Government of KPK. The participants of this course visited FCCI and interacted with the office bearers on the role of the private sector in the national economy.

He said that the electricity was available at 8 cent in India, 10 cent in Bangladesh and 6 cent in Vietnam while its rate in Pakistan was 14 cent which had enhanced the price of exportable surplus.

He said, "Pakistan is blessed with cheap labor in abundance and if electricity at competitive rate is ensured, our industrial sector could perform much better."

He also underlined the importance of the SME sector and said that it could neither expand their existing units nor introduce new technology due to the financial crunch and high cost of loans.

He mentioned the Chinese model and said that it was producing 50% cheap electricity through solar and wind while the remaining was generated through water.

About socioeconomic issues, the Acting President said that Pakistan was ranked at 161st position in health quality index while 46% women are anemic and 40% children were facing stunted growth.

He further said, "261million children are out of school and we must provide them with basic facilities to make them a productive part of the society."

Earlier he also introduced Faisalabad and FCCI and said that the business community was playing a commendable role for the uplift of the social sector.

Dildar Muhammad Danish Director General Staff Training Institute KPK said that inland tours were conducted for the participants of the training courses so that they could fully understand the practical implications of the public and private sector.

He further said that they were also equipped with IT and E-governance to extend maximum facilities to the public at large.

Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Acting President presented FCCI shield to Dildar Muhammad Danish Director General Staff Training Institute KPK.

Dildar also reciprocated and presented shield and traditional feathered caps to Dr Sajjad Arshad and Hajji Aslam Bhalli.