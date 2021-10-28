UrduPoint.com

Plumber Electrocuted In A Village Of Khangarh, District Muzaffargar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:22 PM

Plumber electrocuted in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargar

A plumber died of severe electric shock while installing a hand pump in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh on Thursday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A plumber died of severe electric shock while installing a hand pump in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources, Iqbal Ali son of wajed kaleem was engaged in work to install a hand pump at Diwana Wala village for water when the metallic pipe he was using touched the electric conductor passing well over his head.

He suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.

Related Topics

Water Died Muzaffargarh Khangarh

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

46 minutes ago
 Sudanese Ministers Prevented from Meeting With Ous ..

Sudanese Ministers Prevented from Meeting With Ousted Prime Minister - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet ..

Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to ach ..

5 minutes ago
 Coalition says killed 95 Yemen rebels near Marib

Coalition says killed 95 Yemen rebels near Marib

5 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister to Call for Rule-Based D ..

Australian Prime Minister to Call for Rule-Based Digitalization at G20 Summit

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.