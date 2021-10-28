Plumber Electrocuted In A Village Of Khangarh, District Muzaffargar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:22 PM
MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :A plumber died of severe electric shock while installing a hand pump in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh on Thursday.
According to Rescue sources, Iqbal Ali son of wajed kaleem was engaged in work to install a hand pump at Diwana Wala village for water when the metallic pipe he was using touched the electric conductor passing well over his head.
He suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.