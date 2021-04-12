Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

A plumber died of severe electric shock while installing a hand pump in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh on Mobday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A plumber died of severe electric shock while installing a hand pump in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargarh on Mobday.

Abdul Ghafoor s/o Abdul Majeed was engaged in work to instal a hand pump at Diwana Wala village for water when the metallic pipe he was using touched the electric conductor passing well over their heads. He suffered a severe electric shock and died on the spot.