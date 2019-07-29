Plunderers can go abroad after returning national wealth: Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the national wealth plunderers could go abroad only after returning the looted money to the national kitty.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, the minister said the opposition leader was making a case to get facilities for those who had plundered the national wealth ruthlessly. He (the opposition leader) in his speech only complained about provision of a mattress and an out of order air conditioner in the jail.

He said even the former convicted prime minister had denied that they had property in London.

He said former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had also five camp offices and over 100 police officials and government vehicles were deputed for the security and travelling of Asif Ali Zardari when he was not president.

He said the treasury benches were expecting that the opposition would hold discussion on various policies and one year performance of the government, bu he was astonished that they were seeking facilities for the plunderers of national wealth.

Murad Saeed said those making tall claims about democracy, were actually trying to save their aunt and father. Member of the National Assembly Alamgir Khan and his 40 colleagues were subjected to baton charge and detained merely for demanding provision of water, education and other basic facilities for the citizens of Karachi, he added.

He said now real democracy was flourishing in the country as the era of plundering had already been left behind.

The minister sought the support of opposition on all national issues, including Karachi, foreign policy, economy and poverty alleviation.

Regarding sacrifices of armed forces, he paid rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces' personnel for maintenance of durable peace and tranquility across the country.

He said the whole nation and the august house were proud of the sacrifices rendered by the personnel of armed forces. Pakistan gave matchless sacrifices for durable peace in the world, he added.

He said some 70,000 civilians and over 7,000 armed forces personnel had laid their lives in the war against terrorism.

Referring to the recent visit of prime minister to the United States, Murad Saeed said Imran Khan contested the case of Pakistani nation and the world had acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan. Earlier, the United States persistently demanded Pakistan to do more against terrorism but now the situation had completely changed, he added.

He said the prime minister had clearly told the US administration that Pakistan wanted trade not aid. Imran Khan had fulfilled the promise he had made with the people during the historic rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in 2011 that he would restore respect and sanctity of Pakistani green passport.

He said in the past rulers wasted national wealth for personal pleasure trips whereas Imran Khan set an example of austerity during his visit which was very successful from diplomatic perspective.

The former prime minister used a special plane and spent over $ 460,000 on his visit to the US but he failed to project the narrative of Pakistan on vital national issues, including Kashmir during his meeting with the then US President, he added.