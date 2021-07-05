Plunderers hesitating from accountability

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Monday that those who looted national wealth were now hesitating from accountability.

In a statement issued here, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly flopped and added that PML-N and PPP were just making hue and cry.

Mussarat Jamshed said, "PML-N leadership is always afraid of getting arrested because their actions are doubtful."She said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan country would overcome all challenges.