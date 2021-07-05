UrduPoint.com
Plunderers Hesitating From Accountability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Plunderers hesitating from accountability

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Monday that those who looted national wealth were now hesitating from accountability.

In a statement issued here, she said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had badly flopped and added that PML-N and PPP were just making hue and cry.

Mussarat Jamshed said, "PML-N leadership is always afraid of getting arrested because their actions are doubtful."She said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan country would overcome all challenges.

More Stories From Pakistan

