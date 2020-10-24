UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plunderers, Looters To Be Made Accountable : Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Plunderers, looters to be made accountable : Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Saturday said that PTI government had ended the culture of traditional politics and set a precedent of serving people with dedication and sincerity.

He was addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in the party at Goalair area, Swat.

The minister said that previous rulers did nothing other than to follow policy of looting and plundering national wealth adding they would be made accountable to public for their misdeeds.

He said that corrupt elements had gathered under a new platform to divert attention of people from corruption.

He said that NRO would not be given to plunderers and Prime Minister, Imran Khan would recover each and every penny of looted public money.

Mohib Ullah said the government was making incessant efforts to resolve economic issues that were created by previous corrupt rulers.

On the occasion, leading figures of the area including Shahdoran Advocate, Zarawar Khan, Ahbab Khan, Kudadad Khan, Syed Azal and Ajmal Khan reposed confidence on the party's leadership and announced joining PTI with friends and followers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Agriculture Money From Government

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in international ..

1 hour ago

SEDD handles more than 2,500 Consumer Protection C ..

1 hour ago

UN welcomes new Libya ceasefire agreement

2 hours ago

EPA mobilises â€˜Emergency Fundâ€™ to support publ ..

3 hours ago

President of Comoros receives President of Global ..

3 hours ago

Cabinet issues resolutions on Insurance Authority, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.