Plunderers, looters to be made accountable : Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohib Ullah Khan Saturday said that PTI government had ended the culture of traditional politics and set a precedent of serving people with dedication and sincerity.

He was addressing a ceremony to welcome new entrants in the party at Goalair area, Swat.

The minister said that previous rulers did nothing other than to follow policy of looting and plundering national wealth adding they would be made accountable to public for their misdeeds.

He said that corrupt elements had gathered under a new platform to divert attention of people from corruption.

He said that NRO would not be given to plunderers and Prime Minister, Imran Khan would recover each and every penny of looted public money.

Mohib Ullah said the government was making incessant efforts to resolve economic issues that were created by previous corrupt rulers.

On the occasion, leading figures of the area including Shahdoran Advocate, Zarawar Khan, Ahbab Khan, Kudadad Khan, Syed Azal and Ajmal Khan reposed confidence on the party's leadership and announced joining PTI with friends and followers.