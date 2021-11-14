Plunderers making hue and cry to hoodwink people: Farrukh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the past rulers used their powers and authority for committing corruption and now they were making hue and cry to hoodwink people.

Addressing the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) function here, he said that those who used to claim that they had never committed corruption were exposed as their scams had come to the light now. He said that Shehbaz Sharif was facing Rs 7 billion corruption charges of telegraphic transfers (TT) scandal and fake account scam of Rs 25 billion.

He said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is doing jihad against corruption", adding that the plunderers were hiding themselves behind ailments, stay orders and court adjournments.

He said that the PTI government had introduced Kamyab Pakistan Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, giving 200,000 scholarships for all programmes and imparting IT training to the youth.

The state minister said that the ISF would have to create awareness among people regarding 'Ehsaas Ration Programme'. He urged the ISF to inform people about the public welfare oriented initiatives, launched by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the foundation of the ISF was laid on the ideological basis of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to sensitise students about difference between the right and wrong.

He said that credit goes to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he provided an opportunity to the youth and brought the middle class youngsters in the parliament and cabinet.

He said that the ISF should further strengthen itself and must stick to its ideological values.