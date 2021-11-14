UrduPoint.com

Plunderers Making Hue And Cry To Hoodwink People: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

Plunderers making hue and cry to hoodwink people: Farrukh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that the past rulers used their powers and authority for committing corruption and now they were making hue and cry to hoodwink people.

Addressing the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) function here, he said that those who used to claim that they had never committed corruption were exposed as their scams had come to the light now. He said that Shehbaz Sharif was facing Rs 7 billion corruption charges of telegraphic transfers (TT) scandal and fake account scam of Rs 25 billion.

He said, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is doing jihad against corruption", adding that the plunderers were hiding themselves behind ailments, stay orders and court adjournments.

He said that the PTI government had introduced Kamyab Pakistan Programme, Kamyab Jawan Programme, giving 200,000 scholarships for all programmes and imparting IT training to the youth.

The state minister said that the ISF would have to create awareness among people regarding 'Ehsaas Ration Programme'. He urged the ISF to inform people about the public welfare oriented initiatives, launched by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the foundation of the ISF was laid on the ideological basis of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to sensitise students about difference between the right and wrong.

He said that credit goes to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he provided an opportunity to the youth and brought the middle class youngsters in the parliament and cabinet.

He said that the ISF should further strengthen itself and must stick to its ideological values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Scandal Jihad Parliament Student Hue Sunday All Government Cabinet Billion Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

7 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.