Plunderers Not To Be Given NRO At Any Cost, Says Ch Fawad

Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:49 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would not give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) at any cost to the plunderers who looted the national exchequer

Replying to questions during question hour in the National Assembly, the minister said that the members who were thumping desks in the house only just wanted to get NRO but Prime Minister would never give them the NRO.

Fawad Hussain said that the chief of looters was sitting in London and the 40 looters were left behind who were now chanting slogans in the Parliament.

The minister said that the only purpose of chanting slogans was to get abolishished their cases against them and their leaders but the government was committed to arrest the plunderers.

He strongly condemned and expressed dismay over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislators who used the book of the Constitution for noise during protest in the National Assembly.

He declared that placards of thief (Chor) in the hands of PML-N members which were given to them by Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Shazia Marri was a conspiracy against Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Chaudhry Fawad said that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) ensured checking of quality of thirty-nine food and other consumers in the country as per international guidelines, practices and national standards.

He said that the organisation was monitoring quality of food products with quarterly inspections and open market sampling continuously as per international practices with transparency.

The minister said pharmaceutical products are not in legal purview of PSQCA and relevant authorities are mandated to control manufacturing of substandard pharmaceutical products.

