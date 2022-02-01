UrduPoint.com

Plunderers Of National Money To Go Jail: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Plunderers of national money to go jail: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, involved in plundering national money would go jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, involved in plundering national money would go jail. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders were facing the cases of corruption and money laundering, and they would face imprisonment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people of petty offense were behind the bars but the facilitators of big crimes enjoying benefits outside of this country, he lamented.

Nawaz Sharif, he said was taking healthy diets in London despite many diseases.

He said physicians dealing medical cases of Ex Prime Minister, were sending strange reports about Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the patients having multiple issues were travelling to Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif who looked fit in London was reluctant to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Jail Visit London Money Muslim TV

Recent Stories

110 beggars caught

110 beggars caught

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan paying more attention to development of w ..

Pakistan paying more attention to development of winter sports: Global Times

49 seconds ago
 Putin Outlines to Draghi Russia's Approach to Secu ..

Putin Outlines to Draghi Russia's Approach to Security Guarantees

50 seconds ago
 'Expats problems being addressed on priority basis ..

'Expats problems being addressed on priority basis'

54 seconds ago
 Daimler completes Mercedes-Benz rename after truck ..

Daimler completes Mercedes-Benz rename after truck split

6 minutes ago
 22 restaurants sealed, managers arrested for viola ..

22 restaurants sealed, managers arrested for violation of SOPs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>