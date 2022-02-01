Plunderers of national money to go jail: Farrukh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that political leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, involved in plundering national money would go jail. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, leaders were facing the cases of corruption and money laundering, and they would face imprisonment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people of petty offense were behind the bars but the facilitators of big crimes enjoying benefits outside of this country, he lamented.

Nawaz Sharif, he said was taking healthy diets in London despite many diseases.

He said physicians dealing medical cases of Ex Prime Minister, were sending strange reports about Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the patients having multiple issues were travelling to Pakistan but Nawaz Sharif who looked fit in London was reluctant to visit Pakistan.