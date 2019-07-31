UrduPoint.com
Plunderers Of National Wealth To Face Accountability: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:37 PM

Plunderers of national wealth to face accountability: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said those who plundered the national exchequer, will have to face accountability in Naya Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said those who plundered the national exchequer, will have to face accountability in Naya Pakistan.

In a tweet on Wednesday, she said the PML-N leaders have no courage to listen to the truth of Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar. She said the PML-N leaders are resorting to mud-slinging on Shahzad Akbar as they have no evidence to prove their innocence.

She said that instead of proofs of innocence, they brought a fake letter from a Qatari prince. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PML -N spokespersons could never turn black into white.

