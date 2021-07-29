UrduPoint.com
Plunderers Rejected By People In PP-38 Bypoll: Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Thursday said people had once again rejected the plunderers in the bypoll of PP-38, Sialkot.

In a felicitation message issued here, he congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar�for wining the PP-38 elections.

The minister said that opposition parties would face defeat in 2023 general elections as well.

He added: "People know that the country is heading towards progress and prosperity under theable leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

