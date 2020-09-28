UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plunderers To Be Brought To Book: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:35 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that all those who had plundered the country and shifted their wealth abroad, will be brought to book

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said that all those who had plundered the country and shifted their wealth abroad, will be brought to book.

He said this in a press conference at his camp office here.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the corrupt elements are responsible for the inflation in the country and they will be brought to the end in accordance with the law and constitution of Pakistan.

Speaking about All Parties Conference by the Opposition parties he said that three to four parties that had plundered the country are part of this group and now their sole agenda is to create hurdles for the ruling party to stop it getting majority seats in the next Senate election.

These corrupt politicians are raw material of jails and their more 10 cases would also be unearthed before the public and they will land in jails, he said.

Rasheed said that the present government and the Pakistan Army are on the same page.

He told a questioner that trains services were suspended for last four months due to COVID19 situation and Pakistan Railways incurred financial losses.

Salaries and dues benefits of the employees of Pakistan Railways would be cleared, he added.

To a question, he said that six passenger trains are given to private contractors and 17 more trains would also be handed over to private operators.

The Minister for Railways said that as many as 500 freight trains would also be privatized.

He said that he wants to shift half of the headquarters of Pakistan Railways from Lahore to Karachi.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that around 90 per cent of Pakistani and 10 per cent Chinese nationals would get jobs in the Main Line 1 project (ML1), while the salaries will be paid by China.

It may be noted here that under the ML1 project, the existing track connecting Karachi, Lahore and Peshawer, will be rehabilitated and upgraded as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Speaking about charges framing by the accountability court against PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case, he said that those who plundered the wealth of the country, will be punished.

