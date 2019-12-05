PLWF organizes awareness walk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Peace for Life Welfare Foundation (PLWF) organized a special walk to raise awareness and prevention of smog on Peeli Kothi Road here on Thursday.

Participants carried different placards, which contained instructions on the growing diseases and precautions due to environmental pollution.

PLWF President Mian Amir Razzaq told media that the purpose of the walk is to keep the environment neat and clean by public awareness and people should know the importance of trees.

Representative of Environment department told media that the main cause of smog was to burn crop in India while vehicles also pollute the air, adding that a comprehensive program has been made to eliminate smog and environmental pollution.

He said that in provincial capital and other major cities of Punjab, the environment has been affected due to tree cutting in large numbers.

He mentioned it has been decided to set up a forest on 60 thousand acres.

He further said that owners of brick kilns will be trained in the use of new technology to make environment clean.

Representatives from the Department of Environment, Waste Management, Social Welfare, WASA and Civil Society participated in the walk in large numbers.