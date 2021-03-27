UrduPoint.com
PM 1000 Playground Project Team Inspects Various Ongoing Projects In Charsadda

Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:24 PM

The team of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Saturday paid a surprise visit to inspect the ongoing work of various projects in District Charsadda

The team led by Project Director PM 1000 Playground facilities Murad Ali Mohmand, Chief Engineer Ahmad, Engineer Paras Ahmad, Engineer Umar Shehzad, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah were also present.

The ongoing projects under the1000 Playground Sports project organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports have been reviewed. Director Project Murad Ali Mohmand along with his team of engineers visited Charsadda and other adjoining areas.

The project team inspected the construction work of Badminton Hall in Rajar and cricket academies in Tangi Utmanzai and Parrang. On this occasion, Director Projects Murad Ali Mohmand while talking to the media said that quality of all projects. The work is going on and no compromise is being made on quality.

In the light of special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to work accordingly the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Secretary Sports led by Abid Majeed and DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

He said, steps are being taken to improve sports infrastructure across the province. Chief Engineer Ahmed Ali Khan also instructed Field Engineers Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad to complete every project. Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Projects, said that under the supervision of DSO Charsadda Tehseen Ullah Khan, grass has been laid in cricket academies and football grounds while other works are also underway in the grounds.

He said that the work of cricket academies would be completed by the end of the year. He said that Amir Mohammad Betni was visiting various projects. He said that steps were being taken to complete sports projects across the province as soon as possible and all projects would be closely monitored.

Most of the projects will be completed soon and we are trying to provide the best sports facilities to the youth at their respective locality.

