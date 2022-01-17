PM 2.5 remains slightly above safe limits on average throughout 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

The hazardous air pollutant particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5) responsible for serious respiratory diseases and health complications remained slightly above the safe limits of the national environmental quality standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :

The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) in its yearly report highlighting air quality standards throughout the past year underscored the concentration of key environmental pollutants namely PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and sulphur dioxide SO2 that are detrimental for human health and the environment.

The report highlighted that the PM2.5 yearly average was recorded 35.5 microgrammes per cubic meter (ug/m3) against the national environmental quality standards (NEQS) of 35 ug/m3.

The NO2 concentration was recorded 15ug/m3 which was below the NEQS of 80ug/m3 and the SO2 concentration was noted 21.1ug/m3 against the standard of 120ug/m3.

The yearly air quality monitoring data revealed that the air quality of the Federal capital remained healthy throughout the spring and summer seasons whereas the ambience started deteriorating at the onset of winter season and remained degraded till the end of autumn season.

The particulate matter was recorded the highest in December 2021 which was 104.77ug/m3 and the lowest during May 2021 at 19.4ug/m3.

Talking to APP, a Pak-EPA official told APP that the air pollution occurred as a natural phenomenon in areas with adjoining hilly terrain that used to create a blockade of pollutants in the atmosphere.

He added that the air pollution during winters was recorded high as drop in temperature increased the propensity of suspended particles in the atmosphere causing air quality degradation.

The main factors of air quality deterioration in the Capital were vehicular emissions, garbage or waste burning, industrial emissions and brick kilns in its vicinity, he said.

The Pak-EPA official informed that after successful efforts of the Agency the major industrial emitters of steel manufacturing units have installed dry scrubbers to absorb dark carbon causing air pollution.

Moreover, brick kilns in the vicinity of the federal capital were also being converted over zigzag technology whereas those using substandard burning material were strictly penalized to ensure compliance of environmental laws, he told.

To a query, he said there was no check and balance on the number of vehicles entering the Capital on daily basis as they were increasing at a mammoth pace causing higher level of air pollution.

He mentioned that the yearly average of PM2.5 remained closer to the NEQS with a little uptick which was not that worrisome, however, the overall ambience remained healthy due to reduced mobility of the masses during Covid-19 lockdowns.

