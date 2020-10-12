(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Monday said that the Prime Minister had accepted his resignation from his additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting.

"I requested the honorable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info and broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.