ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Aftab Sultan.

The Chairman NAB presented the resignation to the prime minister citing personal reasons, here at the PM House.

The prime minister appreciated the services of Aftab Sultan and lauded his honesty and uprightness.