PM accepts resignations of Tania, Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday accepted resignations of his Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Dr Tania S. Aidrus and Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to two separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Division and posted on its official website, the prime minister accepted their resignations with immediate effect.

The resignations were accepted under the powers conferred by rule (15) (1) (g) read with item at Serial Number 1A of the schedule V-A of the Rules of business 1973 with immediate effect.

Both the special assistants had tendered their resignations separately.

