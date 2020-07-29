UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Accepts Resignations Of Tania, Dr Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

PM accepts resignations of Tania, Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday accepted resignations of his Special Assistant on Digital Pakistan Dr Tania S. Aidrus and Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to two separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Division and posted on its official website, the prime minister accepted their resignations with immediate effect.

The resignations were accepted under the powers conferred by rule (15) (1) (g) read with item at Serial Number 1A of the schedule V-A of the Rules of business 1973 with immediate effect.

Both the special assistants had tendered their resignations separately.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Cabinet

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

36 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

32 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

32 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes 2,000 food parcels ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.