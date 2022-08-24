UrduPoint.com

PM Accorded Warm Welcome At Qatar's Diwan-e-Amiri

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PM accorded warm welcome at Qatar's Diwan-e-Amiri

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was accorded a warm welcome as he arrived at the Diwan-e-Amiri to meet Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

On his arrival at the Diwan, the Amir of Qatar warmly welcomed the prime minister.

Later, the Amiri guards also presented a guard of honor to the prime minister, who is here on a two-day official visit on the invitation of the Qatari Amir.

Besides the meeting between the prime minister and Amir, both sides would also hold delegation-level talks to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday too, the prime minister had a busy day when he met the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, besides addressing the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable conference.

Later today, he would also meet Chairman of Qatar Businessmen Association and CEO of Qatar Airways to promote economic cooperation between the two countries.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Visit Qatar

Recent Stories

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.