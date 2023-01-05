PM accords development of Balochistan top priority, says Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili on Thursday said that Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif accords top priority to the projects of Balochistan uplift as uninterrupted development process in Balochistan is the first priority of the incumbent federation.

"On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Federal government is rapidly implementing the development process in the province," Chief Secretary Balochistan said while addressing a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat to review the implementation of the directives given by the Prime Minister during his visit to flood-hit Sohabpur district, the previous day.

Additional Chief Secretary of Development and secretaries of other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the CS Balochistan said, "The Prime Minister has promised the development and prosperity of the backward areas and in this connection, practical measures are being taken for the development of backward areas of the province.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo is personally monitoring the rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Secretary recalled that the Prime Minister in his yesterday's visit to the flood-affected district Sohabpur appreciated the measures taken by the provincial government.

"On the instructions of the Prime Minister, a hostel, ground, and mess should be built for the students on a war footing in the Kili Jaya Khan Model school," CS said adding that constant work should be continued for completion of development projects.

The Prime Minister announced that 12 knowledge schools will be established throughout Balochistan as he wants to develop Balochistan as par with other provinces.

While giving directives to the officials concerned, the CS stressed that the establishment of digital libraries in schools, the provision of buses should be ensured. He also directed QESCO to minimize load shedding in the flood-ravaged district.

Hailing the support of the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he noted that since the current government came to power in April this year, the development of Balochistan has been the first priority.

After the recent devastating floods, the federal government also approved several projects for the development of Balochistan.