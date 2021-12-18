PM accuses Bhuttos, Sharifs for country’s current situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly criticized the Bhuttos and the Sharifs, holding them responsible for the problems the country is facing today.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan was rich in resources but the Bhutto and Sharif families used them unfairly.

He expressed these words during an interviews to Al-Jazeera tv.

Imran Khan said making Pakistan a prosperous country was the dream of his government and it was fighting against the two super-rich families.

He alleged that these two families were working to set up their dynasties in Pakistan and were behind the country’s present situation.

PM Khan said that the countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt. Corruption destroys a country.

He said, "I will myself conduct transparent investigations against ministers If corruption allegations are levelled against them," pointing out that the government also started action against sugar mafia and exposed them.

Khan said he lived in the UK for a long time and knew the political system of the West, adding that he always criticized the politics of western powers.

Responding to a question, PM said that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had transformed human beings and changed their characters, and made them leaders for all times to come.

“He was Rahamtullil Alamin (blessing for the whole world), not just the Muslims. Anyone who will follow his model will rise,” the prime minister remarked.

The PM also talked about the Afghan crisis and said that Afghan people were facing extreme hunger and the US should support them.

The US, he said, occupied Afghanistan for 20 years in the name of so-called war [against terror]. He said he did not understand what objectives the US wanted to achieve in Afghanistan.

During his interview, the PM also highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris, pointing out that occupied Kashmir is like a prison. He said that eight million Kashmiris are forced to live in the open jail.

The PM said they would continue to raise voice for Occupied Kashmir.

He also said that the BJP's fascist government is dangerous for India and the region and "feared that Pak-India nuclear war may break out due to BJP's policies.