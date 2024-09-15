Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 08:00 PM

PM actively working to address challenges facing Pakistan: Syedaal Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is actively working to address the challenges facing Pakistan and is committed to fostering prosperity and development in the country.

He urged all coalition parties to fully support Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the current political scenario.

Syedaal expressed these views during a meeting with key political figures, including Parliamentary Leader of PML-N Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Mir Aslam Abro, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Federal education Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Provincial Minister for Revenue of Balochistan Asim Khan Kurd Gello, JUI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, and Senator Haji Shakoor Ahmed Achakzai,

He also expressed gratitude to the political leaders and coalition partners standing in solidarity with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, working together to resolve the nation’s issues.

He highlighted that significant efforts are being made to tackle the country's problems effectively.

He further said that thanks to the relentless efforts of both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif, a noticeable reduction in inflation has been achieved.

He pointed out that electricity prices have been reduced under Nawaz Sharif’s directives, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tireless efforts have contributed to a significant decrease in inflation.

He stressed that with proper legislation and strategic planning, the country’s situation can be further improved.

The Deputy Chairman Senate emphasized the importance of a joint action plan with coalition partners to address the ongoing crises. He assured members of Parliament that every effort is being made to improve the nation’s condition, stating, "We are united in our mission to bring betterment to the country."

He added that the government remains committed to providing relief to the public, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif taking every possible step to ensure progress.

Syedaal Khan urged Senate members to support the government in creating a cooperative environment within Parliament to facilitate the country's advancement.

