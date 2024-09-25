PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's inclusive address at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment 2024, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at New Yark, has garnered widespread acclaim from international relations experts, civil society members, environmentalists and politicians, terming it inclusive and wide ranging with solution to all issues.

Eminent experts said PM Shehbaz Sharif's address at the SDG Moment 2024 served as a clarion call for international and regional unity in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges including climate change, debt burden and terrorism that mostly affected underdeveloped and developed countries including Pakistan.

Manzoorul Haq, a former Pakistani ambassador, emphasized the significance of the Prime Minister's focus on pressing global challenges such as debt burdens, climate change, and carbon emissions.

He noted that these issues disproportionately affected developing nations, including Pakistan, which has been severely impacted by climate-related disasters despite no contribution in global carbon gas emissions.

The huge debt burdens which are increasing with each passing year, are directly affecting development in developing countries including Pakistan, marring efforts to provide better services to residents due to repayment of financial resources.

"The world witnessed the devastating floods in northern Pakistan in 2022, which obliterated infrastructure, agriculture, and energy projects, particularly in Swat and Kohistan districts," Manzoor, who served as Pakistani ambassador to Egypt and Saudia Arabia, explained. He said that several expensive hotels in River Swat beds were razed to group and small dams were washed away in KP due to climate change.

He underscored the anticipation surrounding the Prime Minister’s forthcoming key note address at the UNGA, which is expected to address the complex geopolitical and security landscape and reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK who faced endless India’s state terrorism since 1947.

Echoing Manzoor’s sentiments, Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, a former chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, commended the inclusivity of PM Sharif's speech. He pointed out the Prime Minister's candid discussion on combating terrorism, climate change and its great toll on Pakistan, citing the loss of approximately 80,000 lives and an economic setback of $150 billion due to this imposed terrorism war.

"Pakistan had faced unprecedented challenges, and the international community must step forward to aid in the rebuilding of our infrastructure damaged by both climate change and terrorism," Dr Ejaz Khan stated.

He urged the Afghan government to take responsibility for preventing its territory from being used for anti-Pakistan activities.

The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif address also resonated with political figures within the country. Ikhtair Wali Khan, PMLN KP Information Secretary, and former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan highly commended the emphasis on the positive role of Danash schools in enhancing educational access to all, especially to thousands of under privileged children.

Due to Danash schools, they said poor students get free admission and later joined top professional colleges and universities, playing a positive role in the country’s development process.

They also highlighted achievements such as the development of motorways, highways and the completion of the long-awaited Lawari Tunnel Project, which significantly shortened travel time between Peshawar and Chitral, benefiting hundreds of thousands people every days besides bolstering trade and tourism in Malakand division.

Moreover, the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Swat was described as a vital initiative of PMLN Govt for providing free healthcare to the underprivileged in the Malakand division, showcasing PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PM Shehbaz Sharif commitment to the social welfare of people of KP.

On the other hand, he said that PTI, despite three terms of government in KP since 2013, has failed to construct a single major hospital in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, forcing many poor patients to get treatment from expansive private hospitals at high cost.

They said that BRT was facing about Rs3.2 billion economic losses per year due to non completion of its commercial plazas at Dabgari Gardens and Hayatabad. Instead of focusing on people's welfare, they said that KP Chief Minister was leading protests in a bid to get NRO for the PTI founder, adding law would take its own course in the PTI founder corruption case and that no NRO would be given to anyone.

As global leaders at UNGA and Pakistani leadership alike look towards the future, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the SDG Moment 2024 served as a clarion call for unity in tackling the world’s most pressing challenges that the international community was facing today.

With his focus on climate action, international cooperation, and humanitarian issues, the speech of Pakistani premier is not only a reflection of Pakistan's principled position on the regional and global stage but also a heartfelt appeal for solidarity in pursuit of sustainable socio economic development imperative for prosperity of people.

