PM address at UNGA historic, reflects aspirations of Kashmiris: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Political and economics experts here Sunday highly praised the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and termed it historic and foresighted besides reflected the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Termed the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 75th session of UNGA via video link on September 25 as historic and big diplomatic achievement, Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem of the Economics Department, University of Swabi told APP that our Prime Minister has again boldly highlighted the attrocities, human rights abuses and illegal actions of the fascist Modi regime in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said road to economic prosperity and peace was passing through Kashmir and lasting peace in South Asia could only be established by resolving this long standing issue as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said it was for the first time in the diplomatic history of Pakistan that a Pakistani leader had taken a bold and firm stance on Kashmir issue.

During the historic visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to US last year, he said Kashmir issue was internationalized and the voice of Kashmiris was heard.

During that visit, the US President had offered mediation to resolve Kashmir issue, which was a great diplomatic achievement of PTI Government.

Dr Naeem said Kashmiris' plight had once again got the attention of the international community after PM Imran Khan's landmark address at the world highest diplomatic forum.

PTI leader Bahadar Khan also lauded address of Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it highly impressive and praiseworthy.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has boldly highlighted the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said it was the responsibility of UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir by giving right of self determination to people of IIOJK as promised to them by the world body.

He said this was right time to put pressure on India to stop state terrorism, genocide and bloodbath on the oppressed Kashmiris at IIOJK.

He urged the United Nation to implement its resolutions on IIOJK.

Information Officer (Retd) Misal Khan has also praised the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed it a voice of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris.

He said the suppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK have been living under complete lockdown since August 5, 2019 and India has broken all records of atrocities and cruelties since revoking special status of the IIOJK.

He said he lockdown imposed on around 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJ&K had turned the occupied territory into the biggest prison on earth and suppressed Kashmiris continued to face gross human rights violations at the hands of more than 900,000 Indian occupied forces deployed in the held valley.

He said PM Imran Khan in his address highlighted the miseries of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir and exposed the extremist face of India.

He said independence movement in IIOJK has entered in decisive stage and time was near when people of the held valley would achieve independence from Indian yoke.