PM Address World Bank's CPF Launch Ceremony In German

Published January 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday addressed the concluding part of his speech in German at the launching ceremony of the World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

The prime minister spoke in German in honor of World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser, who hailed from Germany, said a Prime Minister's Office news release.

The prime minister thanked World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser for playing a key role in the formation of the Country Partnership Framework for the development of the Pakistani economy.

The prime minister reiterated the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to make the Country Partnership Framework a success.

"The Country Partnership Framework will bring progress in education, health and other sectors in the country. After economic stability, the country is now on the path of economic development," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said while demonstrating his multilingual skills at the ceremony.

The prime minister also addressed the Saudi and Emirati ambassadors in Arabic and had a pleasant conversation.

